Dylan Gibbons eyes hometown hope as best chance on busy city card

Dylan Gibbons will look to Newcastle galloper La Vesuvius to keep his winning return rolling when he spearheads a full book of rides at Rosehill on Saturday.
The Newcastle apprentice returned from a two-week break, which included a week in Las Vegas, with a winning double at Randwick last Saturday aboard Nathan Doyle-trained Super Bright and Matthew Smith-prepared Everest slot contender Buenos Noches.
He heads back to town with several each-way chances, including last-start winners Kintyre and Untouchable Legend in the group 3 Up And Coming Stakes (1300m) and San Domenico Stakes (1100m) respectively.
"Untouchable Legend, not many horses win from that far back at Canterbury, so that's always a pretty good sign," Gibbons said of the Hawkes team filly's victory on August 16.
"She gets barrier one, only 53 kilos on her back and a bit of race fitness, so she's got a few more positives than most.
"Kintyre, he won well [at Rosehill two weeks ago], but he's obviously drawn a bit sticky [in 11]."
Patrick Cleave-trained La Vesuvius was his only ride at or near the top of betting markets. The four-year-old races in town for the first time when he contests the benchmark 72 Midway Handicap (1800m), after resuming with a two-length win at Muswellbrook over 1500m on July 30.
Before that, and a nine-week let-up, he had victories and Scone and Taree.
"If he gets any luck in running, he's probably my best," Gibbons said.
"It's going well and has won his last couple. He still looks pretty raw but you can only beat what's in front of you, and he's been beating them well."
He also has Inver Park and Razeta for boss Kris Lees as hopes in the final races, but both have wide gates.
"Razeta and Inver Park are both nice horses but whether they should be winning from where they are drawn is the unknown with the rail out around there," he said.
"They are probably ones just to keep an eye on and see how they are finishing late, because they could be ones to follow."
Gibbons is backing up from a stellar first season of riding in town, where he racked up 72 winners to finish second to Zac Lloyd (76) in the apprentices' title.
The pair, who outrode their claims late last season, could battle out the title again but they will face stiff opposition from a fresh batch of apprentices offering weight relief.
"It was good to hit the reset button, go and enjoy myself and kick back for a bit. It was much needed," Gibbons said of his holiday.
"Everyone is still sticking with me, which is good to see and I appreciate every bit of it.
"I've just got to knuckle down and try to establish my spot there. It's tough. You think the apprenticeship is hard but once you come out of it, it's even harder so I can't be resting now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.