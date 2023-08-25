MEREWETHER Carlton are banking on an 11th hour clearance from Rugby Australia's integrity unit for for Lachy Milton to play in the grand final against Maitland at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Milton picked up his third yellow card for the season in the Greens' 23-22 win over Maitland in the major semi-final, which triggered a one-match suspension.
Merewether challenged the card, which was for repeated team infringements, on the grounds of mistaken identity.
In their submission, Merewether argued that another player, not Milton, was offside. They supported their challenge with a letter from referee Jarryd Logan.
The challenge was unsuccessful.
"Merewether were questioning the decision, not the identity of the player," Hunter Rugby competitions manager Nicole Joannou said. "We do not have discretion in the Rugby Australia Rules to go back and review the infringement."
After another submission from the Greens, the Hunter Rugby Board instructed the judiciary committee to consider the subsequent information. They deemed that the suspension should remain.
"The board discussed what Merewether had submitted and wanted to put all the information in front on the judiciary committee to consider," Joannou said. "There was not a hearing."
"Merewether were sent communication on Thursday that the suspension still applied."
However, Merewether believe the correct process wasn't followed and that the matter should have been heard by the judiciary.
"There were steps that our advisers say should have been followed," Merewether president Luke Tresidder said. "Because we went through the appeal process, they believe it should be presented to the judiciary panel to be adjudicated on."
Maitland captain Sam Callow was suspended for the final in similar circumstances.
"It would be a bit upsetting if he got to play and I had to sit out last week," Callow said on Wednesday. "It has been the rule this season and it should stick."
A Wanderers fourth grade player was rubbed out of the grand final loss to University last Friday. A Nelson Bay players will miss the Suburban A-Grade final on Saturday on suspension for accumulated cards.
