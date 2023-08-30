Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

RSL LifeCare submits business case for new Hunter veteran hub

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
August 30 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RSL LifeCare chief executive officer Janet Muir (third from left) at the opening of one of the hubs in Nowra. Picture supplied
RSL LifeCare chief executive officer Janet Muir (third from left) at the opening of one of the hubs in Nowra. Picture supplied

ACCESS to much-needed services for Hunter veterans is a step closer as RSL LifeCare submits a business case to the federal government for a new hub at Maitland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.