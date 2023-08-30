ACCESS to much-needed services for Hunter veterans is a step closer as RSL LifeCare submits a business case to the federal government for a new hub at Maitland.
The bid comes off the back of the federal government's $46.7 million commitment to deliver ten new Veterans' and Families' Hubs across the country, providing access to critical services for the more than 22,257 veterans and their families that reside in the Hunter.
It's an essential milestone for RSL LifeCare, which has supported Australian Defence Force personnel since its inception in 1911, chief executive officer Janet Muir said.
"As an organisation, we are very excited at the prospect of adding a new hub to our veteran support network in the Hunter region, extending the support we can provide to even more veterans and their families," she said.
"I want to give my thanks to the Department of Veterans' Affairs for recognising the importance of these hubs and providing the funding needed for organisations across Australia to provide these important services, and to RSL NSW for its continued support as we look to continue building our network of support services across the state."
Four hubs have already been established at Nowra, the Riverina, Northern Beaches and Newcastle in a temporary centre.
They provide services to help with health and wellbeing, education, housing, social support and connection, employment support, income, finances, entitlements and other advocacy.
RSL NSW president Ray James said the benefits of the hubs has already been made clear.
"RSL NSW is committed to supporting the hubs because we know they work," he said.
"Since 2021, RSL NSW sub-branches have donated over $5.2 million to RSL LifeCare to support the ongoing delivery of services to veterans and their families, and we welcome the commitment from the Australian Government to expand the services to other areas."
RSL LifeCare Veteran Services works with other ex-service organisations and local providers to offer a one-stop shop at the hubs.
