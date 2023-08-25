Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Construction for Chisholm shopping centre dubbed a 'first for the region' is set to commence

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated August 25 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist impression of Chisholm Plaza. Picture supplied
Artist impression of Chisholm Plaza. Picture supplied

Construction on a long-awaited shopping centre for Chisholm will begin by the end of the year, the developer has confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking and general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.