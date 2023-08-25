Newcastle Herald
Knights boosted as Sharks lose key playmaker Nicho Hynes to injury

Updated August 25 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:02pm
The Knights are chasing their eighth consecutive win. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Cronulla are sweating on star playmaker Nicho Hynes making a quick recovery from a quad strain that has ruled him out of Sunday's NRL clash with Newcastle.

