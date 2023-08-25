Finnish wonderland: Discovering unique wildlife experiences in the heart of nature

Here we explore the top unique wildlife experiences in Finland. Picture Shutterstock

At the crossroads of the east and west, Finland, the land of a thousand lakes and endless forests, offers an immersive array of unique wildlife experiences. As you venture into the wild, you'll see that Finnish nature is not just a visual treat, but a feast for all your senses. This guide explores the top unique wildlife experiences in Finland, showcasing why it's worth considering one of the many vacation packages in Finland for your next adventure.

Witness the fabled 'Ruska'

Finland's autumn, known as 'Ruska,' is a mesmerising natural spectacle where forests turn into a brilliant palette of fiery reds, vivid oranges, and golden yellows. In this period, foraging for wild berries and mushrooms became a popular activity, letting you taste the gifts of Finnish nature firsthand.

Meet the 'Kings of the Finnish Forests'

Finland's vast wilderness is the perfect habitat for the brown bear, the national animal. There are several eco-friendly tours that let you observe these majestic creatures from the safety of specially designed hides.

Discover the magic of birdwatching

With more than 450 bird species, Finland offers unmatched bird watching experiences. Key hotspots include the Barents Sea's coastline and the Liminka Bay, where thousands of birds make their spring migration.

The charm of the Finnish Archipelago

The Finnish Archipelago, the largest in the world, is home to unique coastal flora and fauna. Its tranquillity offers a perfect escape for wildlife lovers. Observe seabirds, seals, and explore undersea life with a snorkelling adventure.

Explore the Arctic wilderness in Lapland

Experience raw, untouched nature in Finnish Lapland. It's not only about the Northern Lights; reindeers, Arctic foxes, and snow hares abound in these icy landscapes, promising unforgettable encounters.

Wolverine watching in Kuhmo

The elusive wolverine is a sight to behold. These solitary creatures can be spotted from hides in Kuhmo, making for an experience that's as thrilling as it is rare.

Trek the Karhunkierros Trail

This iconic Finnish trail takes you through Oulanka National Park, home to rare plant species, free-flowing rivers, and a diverse range of animals, including lynxes and golden eagles.

Encounter the Saimaa Ringed seal

Lake Saimaa houses one of the world's rarest seals - the Saimaa Ringed seal. Taking a kayak or a boat trip on the lake may offer a chance to spot these unique creatures.

Wildlife safaris: The Finnish way

Experience wildlife safaris with a twist. Whether it's snowmobile safaris in winter to see reindeer or husky safaris, Finnish wildlife adventures are truly distinctive.

Fly fishing in Tornio River Valley

The Tornio River Valley is famous for its salmon. The ancient tradition of fly fishing connects you to nature while offering a thrilling pursuit.

Discover life in the Mire

Finland's mires are unique ecosystems teeming with life. From carnivorous plants to cloudberries, and numerous bird species, the mire is a symphony of nature waiting to be discovered.

A walk through Finland's 'Green Gold'

Forests cover over 70 per cent of Finland. Walk through these green corridors, observing the play of light and shadow, listening to the sounds of nature, and feeling the pulse of Finnish wildlife.

The Wolf Trail

For those seeking thrills, take a guided trek on the Wolf Trail. The adventure brings you closer to the wild wolves of Finland, offering an adrenaline-filled experience.

Beaver safaris in Central Finland

In Central Finland, embark on a beaver safari. Observing these hard working creatures in their natural environment is a soothing experience that connects you to the rhythms of nature.

Visiting Finland's protected habitats

Finland has numerous protected habitats, such as national parks and nature reserves. Each of these areas presents a unique opportunity to encounter a variety of wildlife in their natural settings.

The majestic elk

Finnish forests are home to the majestic elk, the largest species of deer. Spotting these giants from a distance, especially during sunset, is a sight you'll remember forever.

Nightless nights and midnight sun

During the summer months, Finland experiences the phenomenon of 'nightless nights' or 'midnight sun.' This unique feature extends your wildlife viewing opportunities into the late-night hours, offering a completely different perspective.

Bear's Garlic foraging

Foraging is a vital part of Finnish culture. One particular joy is searching for Bear's Garlic, a local delicacy. This activity connects you deeply with nature while also offering a culinary treat.

Finland's bountiful and diverse wildlife offers unique experiences that go beyond traditional tourism. Whether it's the thrill of spotting a brown bear, the serenity of birdwatching, or the satisfaction of foraging for your own food, Finland provides a chance to connect with nature in its purest form. So, pack your adventurous spirit and embrace the wilderness on your next trip to Finland.

Skiing among wildlife in Saariselk

Saariselk, located in the northernmost part of Finland, offers a unique blend of thrilling sports activity and abundant wildlife encounters. As you glide down the snow-clad slopes on skis, keep an eye out for indigenous wildlife such as reindeer, foxes, and rare arctic birds. At the day's end, relax in a Finnish sauna while reminiscing about the day's adventures.

The gentle giants of htri Zoo

Step into the winter wonderland of htri Zoo, home to Finland's only giant pandas, Lumi and Pyry. The zoo provides a natural environment for these gentle giants along with a chance to learn about their lives and conservation. It also houses other Nordic animals like the snow leopard, European forest reindeer, and Finnish horse breeds.

Canoeing in the Lakelands

Finland's lakeland is a maze of blue expanses peppered with forested islands. Exploring this tranquil environment on a canoe offers opportunities to observe otters, beavers, and various waterfowl. Bask in the serenity of the scene, with only the gentle splash of your paddle and the songs of nature accompanying you.

Finland, with its enchanting wildlife and unspoiled natural beauty, promises a myriad of unforgettable experiences. Every season, every landscape holds the promise of a unique encounter, a story waiting to unfold, and an intimate connection with the heart of nature.



There's no better way to truly immerse yourself in the Finnish wilderness than by experiencing these unique wildlife encounters firsthand. Come and uncover the magic of Finland's wildlife, and carry home memories that will last a lifetime.

Conclusion

Unquestionably, Finland is a paradise for nature and wildlife enthusiasts. Its diverse ecosystems, ranging from the vibrant archipelago and expansive forests to the icy allure of Lapland, offer an impressive array of unique wildlife experiences. These encounters invite visitors to not only observe but also to engage with and learn from nature in a profound way.

A vacation in Finland goes beyond the conventional. It's about feeling the crunch of leaves under your feet as you walk through a forest painted with fall colours. It's about witnessing the elusive dance of the Northern Lights in the Arctic skies, watching in awe as a brown bear roams freely in its natural habitat, and listening to the symphony of birds celebrating the arrival of spring.



It's also about tasting the wild berries you foraged, feeling the cold rush of a river filled with salmon, and smelling the fresh scent of the boreal forests.

This medley of experiences, abundant and diverse, makes vacation packages in Finland a gateway to unique adventures and heartfelt stories. When you journey through this Finnish Wonderland, every path you tread, every sight you behold, every sound you hear, and every creature you encounter becomes a cherished memory, etched in your heart.