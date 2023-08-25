Mark Callaghan-trained pair in form for trip to Menangle

MORISSET trainer Mark Callaghan heads to Menangle on Saturday night hoping veteran Royal Gamble can again defy the odds and Cut Glass can stretch his winning streak.
Cut Glass gave Callaghan a first Hawkesbury to Hunter Final (2030m) victory last week at Newcastle, cruising to an eight-metre margin over stablemate Hidden Delight after also winning his heat. Jack Callaghan drives the four-year-old again when he races in the second at Menangle, a race restricted to pacers without a win in a $20,000-plus event.
Eight-year-old Royal Gamble surged late from midfield last week at Menangle to finish second, just 1.8m from the winner, at $34. That followed a victory at Newcastle. Jack has the drive again from gate six in another up to 95-rating race.
"He ran a really good race and he always runs well at Menangle," Mark said of last week's effort. "He showed again that when he's in the right frame of mind, he can be competitive there."
