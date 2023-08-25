Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Racing

Mark Callaghan-trained pair in form for trip to Menangle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 25 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver Jack Callaghan. Picture Racing at Club Menangle
Driver Jack Callaghan. Picture Racing at Club Menangle

MORISSET trainer Mark Callaghan heads to Menangle on Saturday night hoping veteran Royal Gamble can again defy the odds and Cut Glass can stretch his winning streak.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.