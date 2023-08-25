DISCUSSING the changing landscape of the education sector across the Hunter, University of Newcastle hosted the 2023 NSW Council of Deans of Education Conference at the Q Building city campus on Friday morning.
Bringing together key education leaders, the panel discussed the changing needs and priorities of the teaching profession and teacher education in the Hunter and beyond.
Dean of Education at the University of Newcastle professor Susan Ledger said there was a good representation from across the board with 60 representatives in attendance.
"We were really lucky to be hosting," she said.
"We had the president of the Australian Council of Deans of Education, the president of the New South Wales Deans of Education and all the other deans of Education here and educational governing bodies AITSL, NESA, the Teachers Federation and educational leaders from state, Catholic and independent schools."
"We literally had the whole of the education ecosystem here."
She said the day was a chance for educators to discuss policy reforms and make sure they have a positive influence, a voice to educate and be heard.
Other key topics of discussion were the pressures on the profession, inclusivity and acessibility for learners, quality of education and attracting and retaining teachers.
"It really reminded everyone that when we unite as an educational voice, we will get better results," professor Ledger said.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.