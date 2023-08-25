Kingsbrae Demon on winning run for Ellalong trainer

Kingsbrae Demon was favourite to give Ellalong-based Michelle Frankland-Shambler another win in her return to training at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
Frankland-Shambler spent three months out of the sport before winning her fight against a positive swab for Nandralone taken from Lil Miki Breeze in February. Stewards determined not to take any further action after veterinarian evidence was produced showing the positive could have come from a natural process in the greyhound.
Frankland-Shambler, who retained her clean record across more than 40 years of training, had her first runners back this month.
Kingsbrae Demon gave her a first win back last week at Wentworth Park in a heat of a 520m 5th grade series and he again has box seven for the $6000-to-the-winner final.
Racing is also on at The Gardens on Saturday night with the first of 12 events at 7.28pm.
Below is the full decision by stewards about the Lil Miki Breeze case:
"Stewards concluded an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the analysts' findings relative to a post-race urine sample taken from the greyhound "Lil Miki Breeze" after competing in race 8 at Gosford on 14 February 2023.
The analysts' finding revealed the presence of the permanently banned prohibited substance NANDRALONE in the sample certified by two (2) NATA Accredited Laboratories.
Written evidence was submitted by the trainer of 'Lil Miki Breeze' Mrs. Michelle Frankland-Shambler, Veterinarians Dr. John Newell and Dr. Peter Yore, and Scientific Manager for Racing Analytical Services Limited Dr. Adam Cawley.
Dr. Yore provided evidence that 19-Norandrosterone (NA) is produced endogenously as an intermediate in the aromatisation of androgen to oestrogen and that intense exercise may increase its concentration in the urine. He also explained that future laboratory testing methods need to distinguish endogenous from exogenous nandrolone metabolites accurately, as this has important implications for doping control in sport.
Dr. Adam Cawley provided evidence that in his opinion, there is the potential for nandrolone to be produced as an intermediate in the aromatisation of testosterone to oestrogen. This has been demonstrated in humans but in agreement with Dr Yore, he is not aware of studies involving dogs. Notwithstanding this, the possibility that this mechanism occurs in other mammals such as dogs cannot be excluded.
After considering the evidence provided by the parties, Stewards determined not to take any further action other than to refer the matter to Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Tony Kuipers to raise with the Veterinarians and Analysts Committee (VAC) for further discussion having regard to the evidence of both Dr. Yore & Dr. Cawley."
