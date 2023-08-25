Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Racing

Kingsbrae Demon on winning run for Ellalong trainer

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 25 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kingsbrae Demon on winning run for Ellalong trainer
Kingsbrae Demon on winning run for Ellalong trainer

Kingsbrae Demon was favourite to give Ellalong-based Michelle Frankland-Shambler another win in her return to training at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.