Landowners affected by toxic firefighting foam at air force bases will share federal government compensation

By William Ton
Updated August 25 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 5:42pm
Picture via AAP
Picture via AAP

Thousands of people across Australia will share multi-million dollar compensation from toxic firefighting foam after the Federal Court approved the sum.

Local News

