A WORKER who died in an incident at a Hunter Woolworths supermarket had repeatedly raised issues about the machine that ultimately claimed her life, WhatsApp messages found on her phone reveal.
Malerato 'Mallis' Harrison was killed when she was crushed against a wall by a floor cleaning machine while working at the Jesmond store on November 25, 2022 about 5am.
Nine months later, her husband Glenn's grief is still raw.
During an earnings call in August, Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci said the company had reviewed every piece of equipment in its business and cut the bonuses of senior managers after safety lapses resulted in the deaths of two workers - one of those was bright and bubbly 39-year-old contract cleaner and 'Earth angel' Mallis.
When questioned by SafeWork NSW investigators, Mr Harrison told them he believed his wife had reported issues with the machine at least 12 times.
But he said a search of her WhatsApp account revealed about 120 messages that continually pointed out problems with it.
"To this day I am still astonished that nothing was done to resolve the issues," Mr Harrison said.
"My thoughts and feelings towards Woolworths and the contracted cleaning company since the devastating incident have constantly fluctuated between anger at their compliance to workers' safety and wellbeing, to blatant ignorance to common sense in a workplace environment."
The messages, sent to her employer at the contract cleaning company, show she raised issues with the machine on multiple separate occasions.
"We need the machine to work to help clean properly," she wrote in one. "Please tell them the machine needs to be fixed," another said.
The messages show the machine broke down constantly, would get stuck in the middle of the shop, fail to drain water, was "slow" and had problems with the suction rubber.
... every single worker in the country deserves to feel safe at work, and go home to be with their family at the end of every shift.- Glenn Harrison
One shows that a co-worker preferred to mop because she didn't feel confident using the machine - to which the employer at the contract cleaning company responded she "should practice it more".
"After I cleaned the back this morning. I couldn't use the machine in the shop because it spray water everywhere. I tried fixing the rubber but it still not working. So someone needs to go fixt it please. Thank you [sic]" - another text reads.
SafeWork NSW has confirmed it is still investigating the fatal incident at Woolworths Jesmond.
"As the investigation is continuing, no further comment is available at this time," a spokesman said.
Complex investigations can take up to 24 months to complete, and due to privacy and potential future legal proceedings SafeWork NSW doesn't provide information on active inquiries.
Facing hard questions in August from Bank of America analyst David Arrington about the death of 35-year-old Basel 'Baz' Brikha on June 27 at a distribution centre in western Sydney, Mr Banducci said the fatalities were the only two he could remember in a decade at the company.
A Woolworths spokesman told the Newcastle Herald it continued to be deeply impacted by the tragic incident.
"Our thoughts remain with Ms Harrison's family, with whom we've had extensive engagement, as well as her many friends and colleagues in the Newcastle community," he said.
"Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and we are committed to ensuring learnings are properly implemented as part of our continuous efforts to further enhance safety in our workplaces."
Since Mallis' death, the company has set up a cleaning service it uses in 76 supermarkets to manage the equipment - Mr Banducci adding that all managers across the group would have their bonuses dropped by 10 per cent this year.
Questions from the Herald about how the savings from those bonuses would be used went unanswered.
Sadly for Mr Harrison, no amount of money will bring back his beautiful wife.
"I understand that managers are ultimately responsible for their actions and inactions within the orbit of their particular stores, however I believe that punishing managers monetarily isn't going to fix a problem that exists systematically across the entire network of stores," he said.
"Punishment or personal monetary sanction has never incentivised individuals to improve a broken system, this is best done by education, encouragement and rewarding good practices.
"I only hope that the money that Woolworths is taking away from its managers goes towards the ongoing auditing of their current workplace health and safety practices, because every single worker in the country deserves to feel safe at work, and go home to be with their family at the end of every shift."
Mrs Harrison, a proud South African woman, was remembered by her family and friends for her larger-than-life personality, sage advice and signature bright red lipstick.
She was a beloved wife, dedicated step-mother, loving twin sister, aunt and dog-mum to Cleo.
Her sister Lerato Moshodi, who lives in South Africa, said it's the "sad truth" that Mrs Harrison had reported issues with the cleaning machine from January 2022 and was scared to use it - often choosing to mop instead.
"Mallis reported numerous times, and they didn't listen or take her reporting seriously," she said.
"When I read all those WhatsApp messages, it really tore me apart, she spoke and no one heard her."
Ms Moshodi said to this day she hasn't heard from the contract cleaning company Mrs Harrison worked for.
"Mallis was not a nobody, Mallis has loved ones and she has a family and friends who love her unconditionally and cared," she said.
"The fact that no one from the company has said anything, it makes me wonder if they cared about what had happened to our Mallis. It's disgusting and they should feel ashamed of themselves for being so cold-hearted.
"It doesn't take nine months to say, 'I'm sorry for your loss'."
She said she still has so many questions and nobody to ask.
All she can do is write to her late sister for comfort, sending messages that will never be read.
"I am so sorry Mallis that I wasn't there to protect you from the horror that you went through on your last moments on Earth," she said.
"I love you always my angel. Thinking of you dearly.
"No one will ever understand how this pains me, but in God's presence, I shall remain and keep praying for myself, family and Mallis' friends' healing. You are a shining star my angel."
