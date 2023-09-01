Newcastle Herald
Jesmond Woolworths death: messages show Malerato Harrison repeatedly raised issues

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
September 2 2023 - 5:30am
A WORKER who died in an incident at a Hunter Woolworths supermarket had repeatedly raised issues about the machine that ultimately claimed her life, WhatsApp messages found on her phone reveal.

Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

