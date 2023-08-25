Greg Prichard: Bennett's big shoes mighty hard to fill

THE great game giveth and the great game taketh away and history suggests there is no more poisoned a chalice in it than to succeed Wayne Bennett as coach of an NRL club.
Under those circumstances, Jason Demetriou is entitled to feel very nervous as South Sydney coach.
We might be witnessing the early stages of rugby league's own version of a Greek tragedy with all of the drama that is unfolding at the Rabbitohs.
Look at the facts.
It might all be a coincidence, or it might point to the fact Bennett is such a massive and powerful figure in the game, with his own way of doing things and a huge aura surrounding him, that clubs find it very difficult to plot a clear and successful path forward once he is gone.
I'm confidently tipping it's leaning heavily towards the latter.
Bennett left Brisbane at the end of 2008, after coaching the Broncos since they entered the competition in 1988, to take over at St George Illawarra. Ivan Henjak was appointed to succeed him as coach.
In 2009, the Broncos had a mid-season collapse and were in severe danger of missing the finals until a late-season rally saw them qualify in sixth place.
They then surprised from there by winning two finals games before being whipped by eventual premiers Melbourne in a preliminary final.
Not too bad in the end, it may have looked. Something to build on, perhaps. Wrong. The following year Brisbane missed the finals for the first time since 1991, finishing 10th.
Henjak was sacked just three weeks before the start of the 2011 season and replaced by Anthony Griffin.
When Bennett left St George Illawarra after three years there, the middle year having delivered a premiership, Steve Price was appointed to succeed him.
The Dragons narrowly missed the finals in 2012, finishing ninth, but then plummeted alarmingly to 14th the following year.
When things weren't any better approaching the halfway mark of the 2014 season, Price was sacked and replaced by Paul McGregor.
Are you seeing a trend developing here?
Bennett coached Newcastle from 2012 to '14 and was succeeded by Rick Stone, who proceeded to smash the record for short tenures by coaches succeeding Bennett.
A shocking run of losses saw him sacked in July, 2015.
Bennett returned to Brisbane from 2015-18, but his relationship with the club soured following an internal dispute. Souths coach Anthony Seibold had signed to take over at Brisbane in 2020 and Bennett signed to replace him at Souths.
It was a ridiculous situation which was only remedied when Bennett was sacked by the Broncos.
Seibold took over at Brisbane in 2019 and Bennett did the same at the Rabbitohs.
Seibold was supposed to be the next superstar coach in the NRL, but it didn't work out that way.
The Broncos only just made the finals in 2019 and were immediately smashed out of them 58-0 by Parramatta.
They were headed for what would become their first wooden spoon in 2020 when Seibold and the club negotiated a contract termination settlement.
Henjak, Price and Stone all continued their coaching careers, and Price and Stone coached in the Super League in England. But none of them has been appointed to another NRL head coaching role.
Price is currently an assistant to Craig Fitzgibbon at Cronulla.
Seibold made it back to the NRL this year as Manly coach after spending time in what you might call coaches' purgatory, which included a period as one of then England rugby union coach Eddie Jones's assistants.
However, the Brisbane experience as successor to Bennett inevitably damaged his reputation.
Seibold's no longer viewed as a coaching messiah on a rapid upward spiral who might reinvent the way the job is done, as some seemed to view him, but another coach just trying to get results.
The years since Bennett was at St George Illawarra have mostly been disappointing for the Dragons.
Same for the Knights since he was there.
There are obviously always other factors at play as well in determining the ups and downs of clubs, but a situation like a star player in Darius Boyd following Bennett from club to club obviously doesn't help the club he left behind.
And there was the suggestion he had left the Knights stranded when he exited the club one year ahead of a four-year deal running out.
But the consistent factor throughout all of this is that Bennett is a giant in the game, a very difficult coach to adequately replace and a tough act to follow for whoever does replace him.
The only grand final Brisbane have made since the first time he left the club was during his return stint there, when they lost a thriller to North Queensland 17-16 on the bell in 2015.
None of the clubs he has left has since made a grand final without him.
Time, most importantly combined with good appointments, good recruitment and retention decisions and strong leadership, does change things, and Brisbane are headed for a top-two finish this season and a genuine shot at finals glory.
Souths, meanwhile, two years after Bennett left them, are locked in a desperate battle just to make the finals after a poor second half of the season so far.
Do you think all of the reported drama at the Rabbitohs, with suggestions standards have slipped and high-profile players Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker are "running the show" and Demetriou is too soft on them, and with 2014 premiership-winning Rabbitohs legend Sam Burgess choosing to resign as assistant coach, would be happening with Bennett still in charge? Hardly.
The heat is on Demetriou to lead the Rabbitohs out of this mess, or he might be the next Bennett successor to become a statistic.
