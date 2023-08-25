Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Greg Prichard: Bennett's big shoes mighty hard to fill

By Greg Prichard
Updated August 25 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 6:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Demetriou with Wayne Bennett during the latter's stint as head coach at South Sydney. Picture Getty Images
Jason Demetriou with Wayne Bennett during the latter's stint as head coach at South Sydney. Picture Getty Images

THE great game giveth and the great game taketh away and history suggests there is no more poisoned a chalice in it than to succeed Wayne Bennett as coach of an NRL club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.