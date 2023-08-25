Newcastle Herald
Toohey's News: Why the Knights must reward powerhouse Marzhew

By Barry Toohey
August 26 2023 - 5:00am
Knights winger Greg Marzhew. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
If Greg Marzhew is not the buy of the season in the NRL, the powerhouse Knights winger must surely feature prominently in the conversation.

