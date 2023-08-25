Toohey's News: Why the Knights must reward powerhouse Marzhew

If Greg Marzhew is not the buy of the season in the NRL, the powerhouse Knights winger must surely feature prominently in the conversation.
His stats tell all. He's one of the competition's leading try-scorers with 18 tries in 19 games [three off the pace], leads the competition for tackle breaks [154] and is averaging 200 running metres a game, a close third behind Penrith duo Dylan Edwards and Brian To'o.
The fact he is one of the lowest-paid strike wingers in the NRL only adds to his great appeal.
But it also means he should not be disrespected by the Knights as club officials scour the competition looking for a wing replacement for Dom Young for next season.
Marzhew is a prime example of great recruitment business by the Knights. Part of an unlikely swap deal during the pre-season with the Gold Coast Titans for hooker Chris Randall, he was signed for three years on a contract worth less than $650,000 for the full term.
He's earning around $160,000 this season before rising to $220,000 next year and around $250,000 in 2025.
That's peanuts when you consider his wing partner Young is off to the Sydney Roosters next season on a deal worth more than $550,000 a season.
It's why Marzhew presents a problem for the Knights. Firstly, he is clearly underpaid and deserves to be upgraded given his outstanding form.
And he should not be disrespected which will be the case if the club splashes big money on Young's replacement and leaves him unrewarded.
Broncos winger Corey Oates has been heavily linked to the Knights.
But the truth is his asking price is currently around the $500,000-a-season mark, a price the Knights should not even consider.
The solution should be to settle on a promising lesser light from a rival club with a far more palatable price tag with the aim of developing him like they have Marzhew.
The leftover cash could then be given as a reward to the club's powerhouse No.5.
The Knights' decision to release fullback Lachie Miller to English Super League club Leeds has provided local junior Brodie Jones with an NRL lifeline.
Jones is set to sign a new deal with the club after Miller's departure opened up a roster vacancy. The club still intends to fill the final two spots with outside backs.
Miller's agent Anthony Field said the former Olympian's age [29] and young family played a big part in him leaving.
"If Lachie was 21 or 22, I'm sure he would have stayed and fought for a spot in the NRL," Field told us.
"He's very grateful to the Knights for allowing him to go."
The imminent departure of Newcastle's NSW Cup coach Michael Monaghan after just one season at the club will likely open the door for a coaching shake-up at the Knights next season.
Monaghan signed for two years but will be released from the final year of his deal to link with Des Hasler as an assistant NRL coach at the Gold Coast Titans.
Who replaces him as reggies coach remains to be seen.
It could open the door for highly regarded NRLW coach Ron Griffiths to switch across to the men if he so chooses. That would mean the club then having to find a new women's coach.
We're also hearing head of pathways Michael Dobson wants a coaching gig which could open the door for a new or additional pathways' appointment.
Bradman Best has no doubts as to where his future lies beyond the end of the 2024 season when he comes off contract.
The star centre is keen for the Knights to nut out a contract extension, with new manager Warwick Wright now, telling us he wants it done "sooner rather than later".
Kalyn Ponga's brilliant back half of the season has given him an unassailable lead in Baz's Best player of the year competition with the fullback turning in another man-of-the-match performance in the Knights' big win over South Sydney at McDonald Jones Stadium last Sunday.
Rd 25 - Knights v Souths
3 Kalyn Ponga 2 Greg Marzhew 1 Lachlan Fitzgibbon
Current standings: 25 Kalyn Ponga 16 Dane Gagai 15 Tyson Frizell, Greg Marzhew 10 Lachie Miller 8 Jackson Hastings 7 Phoenix Crossland 6 Leo Thompson 4 Bradman Best, Lachlan Fitzgibbon 3 Kurt Mann, Tyson Gamble 2 Daniel Saifiti, Dylan Lucas, Adam Elliott, Dom Young 1 Jacob Saifiti.
