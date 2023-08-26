Sporting Declaration: The 75-year coaching conundrum

WHEN the Newcastle Knights signed Adam O'Brien as head coach four years ago, they were hoping he would become the next Craig Bellamy or Trent Robinson.
But what they really need is for him to be the next Jeff Smith.
Who's Jeff Smith, you ask?
Well, Jeff Smith was the last coach in rugby league history to win a first-grade premiership without having played at the elite level. That was way back in 1948, when Smith guided the Western Suburbs Magpies to the title with an 8-5 victory over Balmain in the grand final "challenge", as it was then known.
In the ensuing 75 years, only a few have come close to emulating Smith's feat, namely Roy Masters (St George, 1985), Daniel Anderson (Warriors, 2002, and Parramatta, 2009), and Brad Arthur with the Eels last season, all of whom finished as runners-up.
Theoretically, the level at which a coach played should be a non-issue in any sport. A coach's role is to educate and improve, to understand the game, and it's not necessarily imperative that they were former champion players.
To borrow a favourite phrase from O'Brien, it's an irrelevant narrative. Or it should be. Yet for whatever reason, this has been a thing in rugby league for 75 years. And if that seems a bit daunting, the other way to look at it is someone must be long overdue.
In fact, if you look through the NRL coaching ranks now, there appears to be more chance than ever of the next Jeff Smith emerging.
As well as Arthur, alongside whom O'Brien played at Batemans Bay and in North Queensland before both joined the Melbourne Storm coaching staff, none of Ryan Carr (St George Illawarra), Andrew Webster (Warriors) and Jason Demetriou (South Sydney) played at first-grade level.
Neither did the recently departed Dragons boss Anthony Griffin.
So that's about a third of the incumbent coaches in the NRL who don't have top-grade backgrounds as players.
This has become something of a modern phenomenon. In bygone eras, the vast majority of first-grade coaches probably came straight from the playing ranks.
But since rugby league embraced full-time professionalism in the mid-1990s, the game has advanced and evolved into a science, and there are multiple staff positions that provide entry points and pathways for prospective NRL coaches.
Sheer weight of numbers would suggest that eventually one of them is due to hit the jackpot. And in the not-too-distant future, maybe the next great coach will emerge from this group, filling the void after the likes of Tim Sheens, Craig Bellamy and Wayne Bennett have hung up their clipboards.
Arthur, of course, has survived 10 seasons and more than 250 games at Parramatta, and while they are set to miss the finals this year, his future would appear in no doubt.
Webster has been a revelation in his debut season at the Warriors, transforming the NRL's most enigmatic club into a top-four juggernaut.
Carr, pitched into the hot seat after Griffin was sacked mid-season, appears to have been doing a reasonable job in tough circumstances, gaining valuable experience before handing over the reins to Shane Flanagan.
Demetriou, until recent weeks, seemed to have Souths on track to match or better his debut campaign last year, when they reached the preliminary final. Even if they miss the finals, he would appear to have a fair share of credit in the bank.
And suddenly so too does O'Brien, after the remarkable turnaround that has delivered seven consecutive wins and has Newcastle in with a chance of securing a home final in week one of the play-offs.
It was only a couple of months ago that O'Brien was apparently on the endangered-species list. After the mid-season sackings of Griffin and Justin Holbrook (Gold Coast), O'Brien declared it was "hunting season for coaches" and admitted: "I've probably been separated from the herd a little bit more now. I get that there's a target on me but sitting around worrying about it all day is not going to help the footy team."
Two months down the track, O'Brien, who has one more year to run on his contract with Newcastle, should have some genuine bargaining power when he sits down with the club at the end of the season to discuss his future.
As Knights CEO Phil Gardner told me this week: "He's hit all his KPIs. We told him he'd be measured on how the team played at home, whether they were competing for a spot in the finals, and whether players were improving. He's ticked every box."
Well, almost every box. There's still one item outstanding on the to-do list. And after a 75-year wait, it must be nearing its expiry date.
YOU'LL walk a long way to find a better team man than Rick McCosker, in any sport.
Way back in 1977, McCosker was immortalised in cricket folklore when, during the Centenary Test match against England at the MCG, he was struck by a Bob Willis bouncer and suffered a badly broken jaw.
It was assumed the opening batsman would play no further part in the match.
But in the second innings, with the match precariously poised, he emerged at No.10, head famously swathed in bandages, and not only helped Rod Marsh reach a century, but scored 25 runs himself in a 54-run partnership with the late, great wicket-keeper. That stand ultimately helped Australia win by 45 runs.
There were no helmets in those days, of course, and the Poms did not refrain from bouncing McCosker during his 68-ball innings.
But Rick has spent the past 46 years dead-batting suggestions that he was heroic or courageous, insisting instead that he simply wanted to do his bit, as best he could, for the team.
And it will be a similar story at NEX on Friday, September 8, when McCosker attends a 40-year reunion celebrating NSW's triumph against Western Australia in the inaugural Sheffield Shield final.
McCosker, who captained the Blues to a victory that broke a 17-year Shield drought, has been helping organise the lunch, in conjunction with the Hunter branch of the Lord's Taverners.
The entire squad from the 1982-83 decider - McCosker, John Dyson, Steve Smith, Dirk Wellham, Peter Toohey, Trevor Chappell, Murray Bennett, Greg Matthews, Steve Rixon, Geoff Lawson, Mike Whitney and Len Pascoe - have indicated they'll be attending the function, at which MC Craig Hamilton will ask them each to take a stroll down memory lane.
McCosker is recovering from recent heart-bypass surgery, but when I asked the 76-year-old this week if he would be able to take his place at the lunch, he replied: "Absolutely."
Tickets cost $87.50 and are available from https://www.tavernershunter.org.au/ or info@tavernershunter.org.au.
