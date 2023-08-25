Newcastle Herald
Hunter Rugby Union: Rugby Australia give Merewether back-rower green light to play grand final

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
Updated August 25 2023 - 9:03pm, first published 8:30pm
Merewether No.8 Lachlan Milton. Picture by Stewart Hazell
MEREWETHER No.8 Lachy Milton has been sensationally cleared by Rugby Australia to play in the Hunter Rugby union grand final against Maitland at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.

