MEREWETHER No.8 Lachy Milton has been sensationally cleared by Rugby Australia to play in the Hunter Rugby union grand final against Maitland at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
At a hastily convened hearing on Friday night, Rugby Australia Integrity Commission expunged a yellow card given to Milton in the Greens' 23-22 win over Maitland in the major semi-final.
Milton was pinged for offside and given the card for repeated team infringements. It was the back-rower's third card of the season, which triggered a one-match suspension.
Merewether challenged the card on the grounds of mistaken identity.
In their submission, Merewether argued that another player, not Milton, was offside. They supported their challenge with a letter from referee Jarryd Logan.
Hunter Rugby Union rejected the challenge saying: "Merewether were questioning the decision, not the identity of the player. We do not have discretion in the Rugby Australia Rules to go back and review the infringement."
After another appeal was rejected, Merewether took the matter to Rugby Australia, arguing that the proper process had not been followed.
"Because it is a grand final and the referee wrote a letter saying he had made a mistake, Rugby Australia made the decision to expunge the yellow card and let him play," Merewether president Luke Tresidder said.
"It is really good for Lachlan. For a kid to miss out on a grand final for something that didn't happen, would have been cruel.
"As a club we are very happy with the decision and would like to thank [lawyer] Phil Hewitt for reaching out to us and giving us the opportunity to put up a fight."
The decision has infuriated Maitland.
Blacks captain Sam Callow was suspended for the 38-37 preliminary final win over Wanderers in similar circumstances.
They were under the impression that yellow cards could not be overturned.
"It would be a bit upsetting if he got to play and I had to sit out last week," Callow said on Wednesday. "It has been the rule this season and it should stick."
A Wanderers fourth grade player was rubbed out of the grand final loss to University last Friday for card accumulation.
A Nelson Bay players will miss the Suburban A-Grade final on Saturday on suspension for accumulated cards.
Hunter Rugby Union president James Slattery said
"The reason Rugby Australia heard the case was because it was exceptional circumstances," he said.
"Hunter Rugby always wants the best players on the field. We also want to follow due process.
"We followed what we thought was due process within our jurisdiction and ability to make those decisions. We also encourage people to seek answers elsewhere. Everyone learns from this. There is a precedent now."
