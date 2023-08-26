Newcastle Herald
Surfer flown to Newcastle after fighting great white shark while critically injured

By Mardi Borg, Ruby Pascoe, Emily Walker and Sue Stephenson
Updated August 26 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:44am
A surfer who fought a great white shark off Lighthouse Beach at Port Macquarie, swam back to shore with critical injuries.

