University of Newcastle open day 2023 sees students from across the state travel to find future study

By Simon McCarthy
Updated August 27 2023 - 10:27am, first published August 26 2023 - 6:00pm
Jemma Lawrence, an alumni of the University of Newcastle, threw on her manically colourful lab coat and aimed the toroidal vortex cannon from a distance of about 12ft. The cannon shoots puffs of air that are visible if she pumps a small amount of liquid nitrogen fog into the canister that looks like a big plastic hairdryer.

