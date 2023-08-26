Newcastle Herald
West Leagues Balance beat Nova in Newcastle netball semi-final

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated August 27 2023 - 8:30am, first published 8:00am
West Leagues Balance moved a step closer to a fifth straight grand final appearance in Newcastle championship netball by beating Nova Thunder 47-38 in the minor semi-final at National Park courts on Saturday.

