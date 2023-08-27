Newcastle Herald
Toby Begg recovers in Newcastle after Lighthouse Beach shark attack

By Kathryn Magann
Updated August 27 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:30am
Surfer Toby Begg, 44, is recovering in hospital after the encounter with a four-metre great white. Picture supplied
A man flownto Newcastle after he was attacked by a four-metre shark while surfing on the NSW mid north coast is in a stable condition as his family appeals for support in the wake of his "life-changing" injuries.

