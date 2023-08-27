Newcastle Heraldsport
Charlestown battle on to set up rematch with Broadmeadow

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 27 2023
Reece Papas celebrates one of his two goals in Jaffas' 4-2 win over Magic on Saturday. Picture Sproule Sports Focus
Charlestown expect to be without two key players in their NPL men's preliminary final rematch with Broadmeadow after a gritty 1-0 win over Weston in the minor semi-final on Sunday at Lisle Carr Oval.

