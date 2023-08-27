Charlestown expect to be without two key players in their NPL men's preliminary final rematch with Broadmeadow after a gritty 1-0 win over Weston in the minor semi-final on Sunday at Lisle Carr Oval.
The hosts scored in the 36th minute with a one-on-one finish from Regan Lundy and held on against the Bears, who created far more opportunities.
The result ended Weston's season and gave Azzurri the chance to avenge their 4-2 loss to Magic last week. Broadmeadow on Saturday lost 4-2 to premiers Lambton Jaffas, who booked the first spot in the grand final.
Charlestown's win, though, came at a cost. Spanish attacker Miguel Angel Fernandez Herrera limped off in the 11th minute with a knee injury and Jacob Melling, who came on for the import, hurt his elbow deep in first-half stoppage time. Melling battled through until the 70th minute with what is believed to be torn ligaments.
Azzurri coach James Pascoe said the pair were likely finished for the season.
Weston had the better chances in the opening half but Lundy took his opportunity after Bears defender Joey O'Connor missed a ball through from Rene Ferguson.
Azzurri keeper Ben McNamara had kept the Bears scoreless with two reflex saves in the third minute.
From there, McNamara and the experience of former Jets centre-backs Nigel Boogaard and Taylor Regan helped Charlestown, who had several players short of recent game time, protect their lead.
"You've got to manage the game as best you can and the second half was just all about managing the game without the ball," Pascoe said.
"We knew they were a very dangerous side in possession and we were prepared to give them possession around halfway, and if they wanted to play into our best two players, Reegs and Boogs, usually we come out trumps when that's the scenario.
"It's good for the club. It's progress this year to win a finals game, and we've won five more games this year, so everything from here is a bonus and we'll give it a crack."
Weston coach Kew Jaliens was philosophical about the loss, which came after they beat Maitland 2-0 last week in their first final since 2014.
"I said the boys, I was proud of the way we represented ourselves this year. I'm proud of the way people talk about us as a team, and the way we want to play football," Jaliens said.
"It was just one of those games. Like Joey, he's not usually the one that makes those mistakes but that's football and we have to learn from it."
At Edden Oval on Saturday, goals from Reece Papas either side of half-time gave Jaffas the edge after the sides were locked 2-2 after just 29 minutes.
Papas beat keeper Cesar Serpa with a low, long-range shot in off the post on 43 minutes for 3-2. Jack Pandel replaced Serpa in goals at half-time but he could do nothing to stop Papas' curling free kick in the 48th.
Broadmeadow had led in just the fourth minute when Riley Smith finished off a long through ball from Xander Woweries.
Jaffas star Nikolai Topor-Stanley levelled in the 13th with a header off Riley McNaughton's free kick. Ben Hay put the hosts in front in the 17th minute with a brilliant solo effort where he chipped a defender before burying his chance.
Will Ingram equalised for Broadmeadow with a back-post finish off a run and cut-back from Smith in the 29th.
Magic were denied in the 59th minute when Sam Kamper's header off a corner was saved by keeper Ben Kennedy and cleared, despite cries from Broadmeadow players that the ball had crossed the line.
Skipper Kennedy later made sharp saves off James Cresnar and Smith to keep his side two goals up.
Jaffas, who beat Broadmeadow by a point to take the premiership, will have a week off before the grand final, which will be held on September 9 at Jack McLaughlan Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.