Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Trainer Scott Singleton looks to Country series with Melody Again

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 27 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Scott Singleton believes Melody Again will come back better after a spell. Picture by Geoff Jones
Trainer Scott Singleton believes Melody Again will come back better after a spell. Picture by Geoff Jones

Scone trainer Scott Singleton will spell Melody Again with a firm focus on heats of the Country Championships next year after she broke through in Highway Handicap company at her fourth consecutive attempt on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.