Trainer Scott Singleton looks to Country series with Melody Again

Scone trainer Scott Singleton will spell Melody Again with a firm focus on heats of the Country Championships next year after she broke through in Highway Handicap company at her fourth consecutive attempt on Saturday.
From gate four, Melody Again found a midfield position under Jay Ford in the 1400m class 2 at Rosehill and was into clear running at the top of the straight.
She sustained a strong run to the line, hitting the front approaching the 100m mark and holding out the fast-finishing Take The Kitty by 0.2 of a length.
It was mission accomplished for Singleton, who was chasing a Highway win before putting Melody Again away to target the 1400m Tamworth heat of the Country Championships.
"It all came together all right yesterday and I think the blinkers off helped her a lot, she was a lot more settled mid-race and got enough clear room when she needed it," Singleton said on Sunday.
"Ever since she was first-up there and the photo went against us, we've been trying to get that Highway win out of the way with her, but yesterday she put them away fairly comfortably, then switched off a bit.
"Without being too critical of the other horses, they probably looked more unlucky than they probably were.
"We'll give her a little break now and bring her back from the championship heat early next year. I think the 1400m heat at Tamworth is right up her alley.
"Her rating should be high enough now to get in, so we've got enough time where we can plan it exactly how we want it.
"She's done some racing this time in, travelled down to the city every two weeks for the past eight, so that should have her seasoned up enough, and she'll come back a little better again I'd say.
"Hopefully when she comes back she can be a length or two better, and be where we need her to be."
The four-year-old mare was beaten in a photo-finish first-up this preparation in a 1200m class 2 Highway at Randwick before an eighth and third in class 3 editions in town over 1200m then 1300m.
Meanwhile, Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer was lining up a Magic Millions campaign for Hard To Say after he made it back-to-back wins on Saturday at Doomben.
The four-year-old and Newcastle jockey Ash Morgan raced outside the leader before powering to the front and taking out the 1050m class 3 by more than a length running away.
It came three weeks after he won a 1100m Midway Handicap victory at Rosehill and took his record to four victories in 14 starts.
Deamer said the 1200m Wyong Magic Millions for 4YOs in December, then the 1300m race on the Gold Coast were likely targets.
"He jumped and Ash had to give him a bit of a squeeze, and he settled nicely outside the leader. He wandered a bit around the corner, but once he straightened up, he fanned and kicked away from them nicely," Deamer said.
"We'll talk through the week with Dynamic [Syndications] but he's a Magic Millions horse, so we'll either give him one more or just give him a little let-up now and try to get him ready for those races.
"We're hoping he can go further, so it's whether we step him up over a bit further now or give him a little break.
"I think he should get further. Ash Morgan said after the race that he was really happy with the way he came back underneath him nice and easy and switched off after that dig out of the gates."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.