COST of living has soared at least 25 per cent across all spheres of life, from food and travel to fuel and utilities, according to new research from the Salvation Army.
But funding has not matched the demand for support, says state manager of the Salvos Doorways NSW/ACT program Jarryd Horn.
The service is having to turn people away because it doesn't have the money and is unable to meet demand.
"It is really starting to hit home, and unfortunately federal government funding hasn't matched that increase, our social services funding hasn't increased," Mr Horn said.
"We are out of COVID 19 and back to baseline funding and that's what's really starting to hurt us."
People more than ever are looking for help to pay the bills he said, and in some instances they can't.
"But we have to budget so it lasts the week, the month, the year," Mr Horn said. "We can run out of our money in as quick as two days, that is just the amount of need that is out there. It's just getting worse. it's creeping."
To tackle the ongoing crisis in a more coordinated way, the charity is setting up a central warehouse in Raymond Terrace to make the most of the large variety of donated items, including food and furniture, to distribute across the Hunter.
"We haven't done that traditionally very well, it's been ad hoc across the Hunter. We're trying to centralise it to better support the entire region."
Previously, where there may have been a donation of large items at a particular church, the opportunity may have been passed up due to lack of storage or acute need in the immediate area.
The aid warehouse will be dual purpose, Mr Horn said, also used to centralise the Hunter Salvation Army Christmas cheer and toy drive.
All churches have been approached at one time or another to receive material aid, and while the Salvation Army has centres in Sydney, there are none in the Hunter or Central Coast.
"We will have a full-time member of staff and warehouse assistance paid for out of Salvation Army internal funds, to meet that need in the community."
The organisation is seeking corporate donations and sponsors to set up and fill the 620-square-metre warehouse, with a focus on furniture, clothing, and toiletries, rather than food.
"We are starting off small, to see how it goes and see how the demand is once we get Christmas out of the way, and how we can stock it and get it out to community members in need."
People in need of assistance should approach their local Salvation Army church or phone the Salvos Phone Assessment Line, which was launched nationally in October, 2022, on 02 8775 7988.
