Rob Howard hopes Time To Go can lead way in Maitland final

Keinbah trainer Rob Howard hopes Time To Go can pinch a break and go one better in the Winter Cup Final (450m) at Maitland on Monday night.
Howard has two runners in the feature on the 12-event program, where Sue Smith-trained Twin Turbo in box seven will be the one to beat.
Time To Go, which was a half-length second in his heat, has box four in the 4th/5th race, while kennelmate Pan's Rose has eight.
"Time To Go is probably the better of my two," Howard said. "The other one is probably boxed on the wrong side. She wants to be on the fence, and she's got the favourite underneath her.
"Time To Go only just got run down on the line in the heat and that was only her second go there, so hopefully she goes one better.
"There's not a lot of pace underneath her so she might have a good chance of being there, but Twin Turbo is the best dog in the race. He's raced better dogs and he's the graded dog in the race, but it all depends what happens at the start."
He said Zipper Patrol in race 11 was the kennel's best hope on the night. He has a win and three placings across his past four starts, all at the track and distance.
"I'm pretty confident with him. He's just got to come out nicely," he said.
On Saturday night, Kingsbrae Demon took out the dogs only final at Wentworth Park for Ellalong trainer Michelle Frankland-Shambler.
