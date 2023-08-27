Bourkes line up another winner at Newcastle Paceway

Reinsman Andrew Bourke believes Sunday Sesh can give he and his father, Chris, another winner at Newcastle on Monday.
Chris Bourke-trained Tough Nut Teejay scored an impressive maiden victory at Newcastle on Friday night in a two-year-old race.
Andrew took the gelding to the front at his third start and he was never threatened, cruising to a 4.7m success. It came after Tough Nut Teejay finished strongly for fourth in a heat of the NSW Breeders Challenge Blue series at Menangle on Monday.
"We thought he was a good chance, especially after his run on Monday at Menangle," Andrew said.
"He went pretty good, and once I found the front he was going to be hard to beat, especially with the easy second quarter.
"It was much stronger company on Monday and he got shuffled back from the draw to last and he hit the line good."
Andrew, who has been working for Louth Park trainer Brad Elder in recent months after a stint with Kevin Pizzuto in Sydney, has four drives on Monday's program. He said Darren Elder-trained Be Good Benny in the sixth and Sunday Sesh in the first were his best chances.
"It's definitely an easier race tomorrow," he said of Sunday Sesh.
"She tries her hardest every week. I think if she finds the front, she'll be hard to beat.
"It's definitely a race she'll be competitive in."
