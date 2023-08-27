Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Updated

Knights hold off Sharks to claim sixth consecutive NRLW win at home

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 27 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Knights NRLW skipper Hannah Southwell is dreaming of a home semi-final but coach Ronald Griffiths has warned his side have a few things to improve on first.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.