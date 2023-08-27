Knights hold off Sharks to claim sixth consecutive NRLW win at home

The Newcastle Knights have extended their winning streak at home to six consecutive games after accounting for NRLW newcomers Cronulla 22-14 on Sunday.
Playing before another sold-out NRL fixture at McDonald Jones Stadium, the Knights led for majority of the match but conceded three tries in the second half to give Cronulla a late chance.
A string of errors almost proved costly for the home side as the visitors gained the momentum heading into the last 10 minutes.
But the Knights hung on to their eight-point lead until full-time in front of a new club-record crowd of 19,519.
It was Newcastle's fifth win in six games this season and kept their perfect home record intact, a run which includes four wins this year and two last season.
Centre Shanice Parker was among Newcastle's best, bagging a double for the second game in a row.
She scored her first just two minutes in, crashing through the defence on the ridge edge to give the Knights an early 4-0 lead.
The Sharks lost centre Annessa Biddle to the sin bin five minutes later after she was penalised for a hip-drop tackle on Knights fullback Tamika Upton.
In the ensuing set, prop Tayla Predebon barged over between the goal-posts for Newcastle's second and halfback Jesse Southwell's conversion extended the advantage to 10 points after 10 minutes.
The game went end to end for much of the rest of the first half until back-rower Yasmin Clydsdale scored untouched five minutes before the break.
Her try helped Newcastle take a 16-point buffer into the break.
Cronulla looked to have struck first in the second stanza when back-rower Talei Holmes crashed over, but the video referee found there had been an obstruction in the lead-up play.
In the next set, Sharks fullback Jada Taylor made a mistake dropping Southwell's towering bomb and it proved costly when Parker kicked the ball ahead to score her second.
Cronulla finally got on the scoreboard in the 45th minute when winger Georgia Ravics finished off a sweep down the ridge edge, finding space to dive over in the corner before being taken over the sideline.
Six minutes later, prop Ellie Johnston smashed through two Newcastle defenders to score her side's second next to the left goal-post.
The successful conversion left the Sharks trailing 22-10 with about 15 minutes left to play.
Cronulla prop Chloe Saunders added another four points when she popped out wide in the 59th minute, but halfback Tayla Preston missed the kick from the sideline to leave the visitors eight points behind at 22-14.
That's where the score remained with Newcastle muscling up in defence in the closing stages to ensure another two competition points.
They remain level with competition leaders Sydney Roosters, but second on for-and-against ahead of a clash with the Raiders in Canberra next Saturday.
