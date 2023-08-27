BRENDON Simpson says regardless of the result, "to know it's my last game and to know it's a grand final" makes the retiring Souths prop "pretty happy".
Simpson, 32, will get to play "one more" time after the Lions booked a spot in the Newcastle Rugby League decider by edging out Cessnock 28-22 in a thrilling encounter.
Souths, qualifying for a fourth title showdown in the space of eight seasons, now meet Maitland at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
"One more. I was saying to the boys this morning [Sunday], to know it's my last game and to know it's a grand final and to do it on a big stage and to actually be playing for something proper, I'm pretty happy regardless of the result," Simpson told the Newcastle Herald.
Simpson, born in Mudgee and a Knights junior who made his Newcastle RL debut in 2010, has called Souths home for the best part of a decade and over 100 first-grade games.
The former Lions captain, a miner and father to 15-month-old Hugo, has twice experienced premierships (2016, 2018) and now he gets to shoot for a third.
Souths reached the competition's last two by mounting a comeback against Cessnock in Saturday's preliminary final at Kurri Sportsground, scoring 24 second-half points which featured back-to-back tries in the closing 10 minutes.
"The first half we just gave away so many dumb penalties and we had to fight our way back. We just needed a bit of momentum," Simpson said.
Souths skipper Ryan Glanville landed a double and was also put on report.
Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka, who suffered a hamstring injury, described a "hurt" playing group in the dressing sheds after full-time.
The Goannas led 14-4 at the break, later 20-10 and 22-16 with 16 minutes left.
Honeti Tuha crossed twice in the opening half an hour, making it 26 tries for the Cessnock winger this campaign.
SOUTHS 28 (Ryan Glanville 2, Reeve Howard, Jarom Haines, Mitch Black tries; Black 4 goals) defeated CESSNOCK 22 (Honeti Tuha 2 and Brent Mendyk tries; Sam Clune 5 goals).
