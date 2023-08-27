Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Cessnock knocked out by Souths in Newcastle RL preliminary final

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 27 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock's Wyatt Shaw. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Cessnock's Wyatt Shaw. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

CESSNOCK captain-coach Harry Siejka couldn't help but feel a sense of "deja vu".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.