Runners from Sydney, the Central Coast and Mid North Coast beat a path to the annual Ramsay Health Care LakeMacRun.
Stunning weather created perfect running conditions for the 1380 participants.
Ian Allen narrowly missed breaking the existing half-marathon record of 1hr, 8 minutes and 16 seconds with a time of 1:8:34.
He was followed by Anthony Morgan (1:11:29) and Valadimir Shatrov (1:12.53).
Regina Jenson took out the women's division in 1:17:45 followed by Jessica Purbrick (1:19:55) and Laura Simon (1:20:24)
Callam Lang took out the mens 10.5km run in a time of 34 minutes and 14 seconds followed by Luke Sabic (34.28) and James Knox (35.11).
Lucinda Paff took out the women's division in 46.10, followed by Jessica Kozax (47.33) and Jo Mark (49.57).
The event has been running since 1984.
Organiser Kate Griffith said this year's event was huge success.
"It was great to see so many people and families out on the course," she said.
There were people there from Newcastle, Sydney, the Central Coast and Mid North Coast."
