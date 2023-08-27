NEWCASTLE police are calling for public help after a man was assaulted and robbed during an attempted carjacking in broad daylight on Sunday.
Police said a man had stopped his white Toyota Corolla hatchback at traffic lights on Lookout Road in New Lambton about noon when an unknwon man approached the vehicle.
"Police have been told the man who was armed with a knife got into the front passenger seat and punched the 21-year-old man before taking a sum of cash and a Rolex watch from him," NSW Police said in a statement.
"Another man entered the rear passenger seat armed with a firearm."
The driver was able to accelerate, causing the man wielding the knife to fall into the roadway.
The other man subsequently fled.
Police said the driver called officers after returning home, and an investigation began.
Detectives are asking that any witnesses or anyone with information or dash-cam footage from the area around that time come forward.
The first man is described as of caucasian appearance and aged in his 30s with blond hair. He was wearing a black COVID face mask at the time.
The second man was caucasian with light brown hair. He was also wearing a face mask.
Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
