Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights may have to nurse injured Kalyn Ponga through finals

RD
By Robert Dillon
Updated August 27 2023 - 8:26pm, first published 8:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kalyn Ponga in distress after being tackled by Jesse Ramien. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Kalyn Ponga in distress after being tackled by Jesse Ramien. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The Newcastle Knights face the prospect of nursing skipper Kalyn Ponga through the rest of the NRL season after he suffered a worrying shoulder injury in Sunday's 32-6 triumph against Cronulla at McDonald Jones Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RD

Robert Dillon

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.