Knights may have to nurse injured Kalyn Ponga through finals

The Newcastle Knights face the prospect of nursing skipper Kalyn Ponga through the rest of the NRL season after he suffered a worrying shoulder injury in Sunday's 32-6 triumph against Cronulla at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The Knights wrapped up a home final with their penultimate-round victory, but it came at a high price after Ponga was replaced in the 66th minute following a heavy tackle from Cronulla centre Jesse Ramien.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien said after the match he had not been briefed by Newcastle's medical staff about the extent of the injury, but the Newcastle Herald understands there is concern that the dynamic fullback had suffered a high-grade injury to his AC joint.
He appears highly unlikely to play in Newcastle's last-round clash with St George Illawarra at Kogarah on Saturday, and may require painkilling injections to get through the finals.
Asked who his options were to replace Ponga, O'Brien indicated Leeds-bound Lachlan Miller was the likely candidate.
Miller played 11 games in the first half of the season but hasn't been sighted in the top grade since May 20.
"I won't be stupid with him [Ponga], that's for sure," O'Brien said.
"Lachie Miller hasn't left us yet. He's training well.
"He'll come in and do a good job."
Given that the Knights can finish no worse than sixth, O'Brien has the luxury of resting players against the Dragons.
Ponga will almost certainly be given a week off, while it remains to be seen if Jackson Hastings (ankle), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (shoulder) and Kurt Mann (sternum) are able to return after missing the win against Cronulla.
MORE IN SPORT
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.