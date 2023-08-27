Valentine house flip project sets street record at auction

A COASTAL-inspired home that drew more than 300 enquiries from buyers was among the auctions held across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie last week.
The newly renovated house flip project at 47 Regal Way, Valentine sold under auction conditions with Belle Property's Jackson Morgan and Anthony Di Nardo.
Mr Morgan said two registered bidders from the Lake Macquarie area took part in the bidding before it sold for a street record of $1.65 million.
"Bidding was very competitive," Mr Morgan said.
"It started at $1.4 million and then it got to $1.61 million and we negotiated against the reserve and sold it for $1.65 million.
"For that price, you are typically getting a house with a view or a much larger family home but this one appealed to buyers who wanted that complete package.
"When a renovation is executed that well, it's hard to do it yourself so people will pay that price for it to already be done."
The sellers spent two years renovating the home after purchasing it in early 2021 for $690,000.
Three buyers from Sydney took part in one of the week's most hotly contested auctions at Belmont.
The auction of the five-bedroom, three-bathroom two-storey home at 3 The Maindeck drew three registered parties, all from Sydney, with one bidding online, one on the phone and one on-site.
The on-site bidder kicked the auction off with an opening bid of $1.35 million which was well below the guide of $1.58 million.
However, the three quickly raised the bar with 18 bids which pushed the price up to the $1.7 million mark.
"There were a couple of people that showed interest in the property that were local but nearly everyone was from Sydney," selling agent Troy McLennan from Ray White East Lake Macquarie said.
"The opening bid was so far under because the market feedback had been around $1.6 million to $1.65 million.
"The online bidder bid to $1.685 million and it was them that actually pushed the buyer up, but at $1.7 million they were handing the paddle back."
There were 22 auctions scheduled to be held across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie during the week ending August 27.
According to CoreLogic's preliminary results, the region recorded a clearance rate of 72.2 per cent which was up from 66.7 per cent the previous week.
Spillane Property's auction of a three-bedroom home at 39 Throsby Street, Wickham drew seven registered bidders, including one from Dallas, Texas.
The property, set on 354 square metres, sold under the hammer for $1.5 million.
Other auctions over the weekend included a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 62 Deborah Street, Kotara South listed with Green St Property.
The bidding commenced at the auction's guide of $925,000 and went on to sell for $1,015,000.
A brand new four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 28b Beeson Street, Cardiff South sold for $885,000 at auction with First National Newcastle City.
Three registered parties took part in the bidding which opened at $840,000, with the property sold after negotiations for $885,000.
In Carrington, the auction of a three-bedroom cottage at 37 Mathieson Street listed with Walkom Real Estate offered a rare double block in the suburb.
The bidding began at $750,000 and sold under the hammer for $830,000 to a buyer who plans to renovate the home.
