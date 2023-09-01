3 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
If you're looking for a quintessential Californian bungalow-style home, that search could well be over.
This captivating and stunning home is located on prestigious Parkway Avenue, Hamilton South positioned on a 627sqm landscaped allotment.
With its classic period features and sympathetic modern upgrades, this home offers the perfect blend of old-world charm and modern family convenience.
Step inside to find three spacious bedrooms with large built-in robes, sunroom and formal lounge room enhanced by an ornate gas fireplace that could be easily incorporated into a fourth bedroom if desired.
A welcoming family and dining room seamlessly accesses a covered, private alfresco area, perfect for entertaining family and guests.
Both these living zones view a private child-safe back yard that would comfortably accommodate a pool if required.
Gated drive access that provides parking for 2-3 vehicles leads to an oversize garage and separate storeroom/workshop.
The custom built Jarrah timber kitchen is positioned adjacent to the alfresco and family room, allowing easy interaction with family or guests.
Stone benches, Falcon oven and butler's pantry further enhance this primary house zone.
Two modern bathrooms, Sydney Blue Gum timber floors and graceful décor all combine to offer you an amazing family home that will appeal to professional couples, retirees and family buyers alike.
"With quick easy access to beaches, restaurants and cafes, this home is sure to impress the discerning buyer," listing agent Anthony Merlo of Colliers Residential Newcastle said.
"Don't miss your chance to make this charismatic renovated residence your new home."
