Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food
Food

Traditional meets modern Vietnamese at the new-look VietKing on Darby Street | Food Bites

LR
By Lisa Rockman
August 30 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

VietKing on Darby Street at Cooks Hill is re-opening this weekend with a new owner, new management, a new menu and a new look.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.