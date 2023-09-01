Getting out in nature an undeniable prescription for mental and physical wellbeing

Since many of us don't have the benefit of access to a national park, how can we reap the benefits? While spending time in nature is the gold standard, there are other ways to bring the outside in. For example, creating green spaces in buildings. One study showed that offices with plants increased productivity by 15 per cent and also lowered physiological stress, increased attention span and improved wellbeing. The research demonstrating the positive effects of nature on our brain is staggering. Another study showed that those who take a brisk walk daily for at least 25 minutes could be adding at least three years to their lives. One of the theories why nature might be so important for our psychological health explains that it may engage our 'default mode' brain network. In doing this, it engages an area that is active when we are in a state of introspection - being thoughtful and reflective. The evidence is quite powerful that heading outdoors offers priceless benefits.