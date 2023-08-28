Newcastle Herald
Guilty plea for driver who performed illegal u-turn that killed Aaron Leech in Thornton crash

Updated August 28 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
Raymond Terrace court house. File picture
The woman who performed an illegal u-turn and caused a crash that tragically killed a motorcyclist on his way to pick up his children from school has pled guilty.

