The woman who performed an illegal u-turn and caused a crash that tragically killed a motorcyclist on his way to pick up his children from school has pled guilty.
Beresfield resident Cheryl Anne Bramley, 71, appeared before Raymond Terrace Local Court for the second time on Monday charged with negligent driving occasioning death over a crash that killed Aaron Leech at Thornton's Glenwood Drive.
The court heard Bramley, represented by solicitor Mark Ramsland, was guilty for the illegal u-turn she performed when leaving a medical centre in Poynton Place on March 22 this year.
Mr Ramsland told the court Bramley had written a letter to the deceased's family, expressing her "sorrow" for the death of a husband and father.
Bramley had "no [recorded] history whatsoever" of dangerous driving, the court heard from her solicitor.
Court documents reveal Bramley turned left into Glenwood Drive and continued for about 40 metres before putting on her right blinker, slowing down - but not completely stopping - and turning across double unbroken lines.
The motorcycle rider, who had also pulled out of a carpark on Ponyton Place and turned into Glenwood Drive, was travelling behind Bramley's Mitsubishi ASX.
Mr Leech's motorbike braked but he was unable to stop fully and collided with the rear driver's side door of Bramley's car.
He suffered several injuries and died at the scene.
The Newcastle Herald understands Mr Leech was an experienced rider who, on the day of the crash, had taken his motorcycle out for one of the first times since a shoulder injury. He had been visiting his wife for lunch before leaving to pick up their two children from school.
Bramley will reappear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on September 6 for sentencing.
