Darren Hanlon & Emily Lubitz - Grand Junction Hotel
Master Nate & The Reprobates (CAN), with Kathleen Turner Overdrive, Folklift Assasins, I Hate People - Hamilton Station Hotel
Ash Grunwald - Stag & Hunter Hotel
The Sunshine Club - Civic Theatre
Aaron White & The Passengers (Circles single launch), with Acacia Blue, Nina & Han - Hamilton Station Hotel band room
Oh What A Night: A musical tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons - Lizotte's
Daisy Chain, with Rails, VRMN - Hamilton Station Hotel front bar
Elestial (Don't Offend The Kids single launch), with So She Can Fly, Carnivara - Hamilton Station Hotel
Jeff Martin (CAN) - Lizotte's
Newcastle Comedy Festival Gala Encore ft. Cam Knight, Ben Kochan, Concetta Caristo, Becky Lucas - Civic Playhouse
Moot, with Hot Mess, The Salty Tenders, Washy - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Midland (USA), with Travis Collins - Bar On The Hill
Bjorn Again - Civic Theatre
Emma Pask - Lizotte's
Aces High (The Australian Maiden Show), with PurEnvY - Hamilton Station Hotel
Grip Down - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Lass Bash XIX ft. Jake Stone, DJ Shade, Henry Whitside, Urby, Way Lir, Beller, DJ Queerio, Sleep Exchange - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Fanny Lumsden, with Georgia Mooney - Lizotte's
Good Thanks, with Goon Gremlins, Great Job, Sl8erboy - Hamilton Station Hotel
Morgan Evans, with James Johnston - Civic Theatre
Morgan Evans, with James Johnston - Civic Theatre
National Band of New Zealand (NZ) - Newcastle City Hall
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.