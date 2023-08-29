Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Gig guide: Newcastle is hosting some of the hottest country music in the world this week

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
August 30 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Texas country-rock stars Midland finally arrive in Newcastle on Saturday at the Bar On The Hill. Picture supplied
Texas country-rock stars Midland finally arrive in Newcastle on Saturday at the Bar On The Hill. Picture supplied

WEDNESDAY

Darren Hanlon & Emily Lubitz - Grand Junction Hotel

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.