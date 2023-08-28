What made this property special? There was a lot of interest in this one because it is such a fantastic spot in New Lambton and so close to the school. Everything you could want is within walking distance. It was very popular with New Lambton residents or people wanting to get into the suburb. There was a lot of interest in that department but then also really big interest from developers who were looking to maximise its potential with the rear lane access. The block could be subdivided and it was hotly contested by developers who would have been looking to do that pretty much right away.

