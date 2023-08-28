Newcastle Herald
Man flown to Newcastle hospital after explosion at Upper Allyn

Updated August 28 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:20am
The Westpac helicopter was called to help a man hurt in an explosion. Picture supplied by WRHS
A MAN has been urgently flown to a Newcastle hospital after suffering a serious face injury in an explosion on the weekend.

