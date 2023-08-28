A MAN has been urgently flown to a Newcastle hospital after suffering a serious face injury in an explosion on the weekend.
Emergency services were called to Upper Allyn, south east of the Barrington Tops National Park, on Sunday after reports a man had been hurt.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene to help a man in his 20s, who had suffered a serious cut to his face "from an explosion", a spokesperson for the service said.
The chopper's critical care team, including paramedics and a doctor, treated the man at the scene before flying him to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for further medical attention.
The Westpac helicopter spokesperson said the man was in a stable condition at the time.
