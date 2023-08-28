AS staffing shortages continue to take a toll both personally and professionally on veterinarians and clinics across the Hunter and beyond, the NSW Legislative Council will hold hearings at Parliament House in Sydney on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Submissions to the NSW Legislative Council's inquiry into veterinary workforce shortages closed on July 21 and were part of the Upper House Portfolio Committee No. 4 - Regional NSW inquiry, into staffing issues from small to large clinics, the challenges in maintaining a sustainable veterinary workforce and the burn-out and mental health challenges associated with the profession.
With a worldwide shortage of equine vets and nurses in particular, Newcastle Equine Centre was forced to close the doors to its Luskintyre clinic in June.
"We are unable to continue to spread ourselves over both our Broadmeadow and Luskintyre locations," co-owner and practice manager Dr Kristen Todhunter said.
Her and her husband Dr Paddy Todhunter, purchased their Broadmeadow location in 2016 and the Luskintyre site at the end of 2018, but said after a four year stint running two practices, the reality was not feasible.
"The property we bought was on the Hunter River and it was perfect for what we wanted to do with assisted reproduction and rehabilitation but the problem is you need people that are wanting to do those services," she said.
"It's just really hard to staff two places."
Despite closing one practice, the Broadmeadow clinic employs 18 vets and Dr Todhunter said that it has come at a cost.
"If you want to be able to get people, you have to pay quite a lot of money, and that's fine people deserve to make a good living.
"We've tried to create a positive work-life balance. We're lucky here to have good quality equine vets but to do that we pay accommodation for the first year, pay their phone, supply cars, and they have no expenses except what they eat and their vacation time," she said.
She said her employees receive four weeks of paid holidays, a four day work week and a good after hours roster, but there was still a downside.
"We answer the phone 24/7 and we have a minimum of six people rostered on emergency every night but the problem is, in equine practice generally, it's 24/7 and if you work on your own, it's a hard life."
"You never get a day off. If you don't answer the phone, you get abused. You can't fix it, you get abused. You ask them to pay for your services, you get abused."- Dr Kristen Todhunter
University of Sydney School of Veterinary Science head of school and dean, professor Jacqui Norris said every year 120 to 140 students study through their courses.
"Students enter our Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program through graduate entry (four years) or our combined Bachelor of Veterinary Biology/ Doctor of Veterinary Medicine course (six years), and this number has remained consistent," she said.
She said around 40 to 50 per cent of their vet students are international students and many stay in Australia and all students gain career-ready skills to work in managing animal health and disease here and around the world.
"Employment rates for vet graduates are high, with many securing jobs before they graduate. However, the demands of vet practice can be very challenging and sustainability of employment is one of the biggest issues facing the industry," she said.
Dr Todhunter said there is an "unrealistic" expectation across all veterinary practice from clients who expect services for free.
"... or for a discount [price] because obviously we have a love of animals and that is hard to live with. Everyone goes into this profession because they love working on animals but what they're not trained in is how to work with owners, how to manage money in their own practice, how to manage their employees in their practice if they have one and how to interact in a positive way."
She said veterinarians are often burdened with guilt which reflects why the profession is the number one field for high suicide rates.
"We feel guilty because sometimes we can't fix the animal, sometimes the owner can't pay for us fixing the animal, sometimes our personal lives fall to pieces because we spend so much time at work," she said.
Despite there being some "wonderful clients and precious animals out there that make it worth it", she said the negatives outweigh the positives for some people in the profession.
"The profession can exacerbate mental health issues that already exist. Almost every veterinarian knows someone who has sadly taken their own life for reasons to do with the workplace."
As part of the NSW Upper House inquiry, chairperson the Hon Mark Banasiak, said the committee wanted to hear from vets, vet nurses, pet owners, farmers, industry and others about the factors that may be impacting access to veterinary care.
"We are also interested in learning about issues which may impact on the veterinary workforce in Australia, including aspects of the current legislative and regulatory framework," he said.
