Broadmeadow face NPL grand final qualifier without key midfielder

Broadmeadow will likely be without experienced midfielder Keanu Moore, while young keeper Jack Pandel could remain in goals, for their NPL men's preliminary final against Charlestown on Sunday.
Moore limped off with a hamstring injury in the 57th minute of the 4-2 major semi-final loss to Lambton Jaffas at Edden Oval on Saturday.
Charlestown then defeated Weston 1-0 on Sunday at Lisle Carr Oval to set up the grand final qualifier at Magic Park. The winners play Jaffas in the decider at Jack McLaughlan Oval on September 9.
Broadmeadow coach John Bennis said Moore would likely miss the match with Azzurri, and possibly the grand final if Magic qualify.
The attacking midfielder, who enjoyed success with Edgeworth in their dominant trophy run before coming to Magic in 2021, has struggled with hamstring and ankle problems this year but has been important for Broadmeadow.
Bennis said his young side would miss Moore's experience.
"He's had that finals experience, is one of the older ones and has won trophies, so he's an important part of this finals series," Bennis said.
Cale Graham came on for Moore on Saturday and could do the role on Sunday.
Skipper Jeremy Wilson was the other injury concern for Magic.
The defender got through 82 minutes in his return from an ankle problem but was limping post-game.
It was his first match since defying the injury to play in the Australia Cup loss to Sydney United 58 on August 4.
"He's still nursing it but I think we are getting to the stage in the season where you've got to play through it," Bennis said.
Magic and Jaffas were 2-2 after 29 minutes on Saturday before Reece Papas scored with a long-range shot in the 43rd minute and a cracking free kick in the 48th.
Broadmeadow put on Pandel for regular No.1 Cesar Serpa at halftime and Bennis confirmed the change was made on form, not injury.
Jaffas' other goals came off a Nikolai Topor-Stanley header at a corner and a powerful strike from Ben Hay that beat Serpa at the near post.
"It was disappointing," Bennis said of the first-half goals.
"The free kick was a great one. It was well taken and I don't think many keepers would get to that, but the other three probably should have been saved, but it wasn't to be.
"They change the mentality a little bit. You concede soft goals, then you work so hard for your goals.
"You can't concede four goals and expect to win the game. There had to be a reaction so I made the call at halftime."
Asked if Pandel would start on Sunday, Bennis said: "It's something that I'm looking at for sure. We'll probably cross that bridge later in the week, but potentially that could happen."
On the slipside, Bennis said Jaffas keeper Ben Kennedy was pivotal for the home side, making a "fantastic save" to deny a Riley Smith header and denying James Cresnar one-on-one in the second half.
Meanwhile, Jaffas came through the match unscathed and expect to have Michael Finlayson back available for the grand final.
Coach David Tanchevski said Finlayson was set to start on Saturday but withdrew with illness.
Josh Piddington (suspended), Sakeel Balfour Brown (overseas) and Finn Todhunter (injured) will not be back for Jaffas.
