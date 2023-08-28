Newcastle Heraldsport
Broadmeadow face NPL grand final qualifier without key midfielder

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 28 2023 - 5:00pm
Keanu Moore looks set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring strain.
Broadmeadow will likely be without experienced midfielder Keanu Moore, while young keeper Jack Pandel could remain in goals, for their NPL men's preliminary final against Charlestown on Sunday.

