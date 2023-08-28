SOUTHS coach Andrew Ryan expressed "relief" in having skipper and chief playmaker Ryan Glanville escape suspension and cleared to play this weekend's Newcastle Rugby League grand final.
Glanville entered an early guilty plea late on Monday and was given a warning after being charged with a grade-one dangerous throw by the match-review committee.
He underwent a nervous 48-hour wait between receiving an official result and the end of Saturday's preliminary final win over Cessnock at Kurri Sportsground.
It means Glanville avoids any potential trip to front the judiciary in the lead up to a decider against Maitland at McDonald Jones Stadium on September 2 (2pm).
"Relief is definitely the word," Ryan told the Newcastle Herald.
"He [Glanville] was obviously a bit nervous about it. It just got awkward and a little bit ugly, but thankfully it came through OK.
"It would have been disappointing to miss a grand final for it, it's good news."
Glanville was put on report for his involvement in a tackle on Cessnock lock AJ Murray.
The incident occurred in the seventh minute, Glanville becoming the third defender and grabbing Murray's left boot. The Goannas player was then tipped up and landed on his head.
Souths were penalised and Cessnock crossed for a try from the ensuing set.
The Lions five-eighth had earlier opened the scoring with the first of an afternoon double.
Ryan hopes to field an unchanged 17 on Saturday, including winger Jarrod Flanagan (concussion) and forward Justin Afflick (knee) who both returned for Souths in a thrilling 28-22 victory.
The Lions will train as per usual on Tuesday before taking a session to McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday while defending premiers Maitland have declined an offer to practice at the venue this week.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.