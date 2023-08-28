Up to four local shows will be offered a two-week placement at the Playhouse as part of a new program for local creatives.
Performances chosen for "UpStage at The Playhouse" will be staged in the 195-seat theatre, which is co-located with Civic Theatre, in March 2024.
The program was piloted in 2022 and local theatre production company Tantrum Youth Arts was chosen for Good Mourning, a new production that explores the complexities of loss and grief from the perspective of an 8-year-old, which will be presented as part of the 2023 New Annual festival.
"We are excited to deliver Good Mourning as part of Upstage at The Playhouse and the opportunity for early career artists to work alongside industry professionals, on such an important platform," Tantrum creative director Penelope Kentish said.
"To have the support and investment from Civic Theatre in new Australian work is paramount for the early career artists we work with, to build and sustain their careers in Newcastle and have local audiences share in their stories."
The Newcastle Herald reported on August 26 that local arts organisations were struggling with rising costs to hire City of Newcastle venues.
Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said Upstage would provide a platform for local creatives and also boost what's on offer to the local community.
"City of Newcastle and Civic Theatre are investing in local theatre productions, providing creatives with the space and offering marketing and technical support to help give local productions a leg up," Cr Nelmes said.
"The Playhouse is ideal for presenting smaller local community productions, which complement the commercial and professional Broadway shows hosted in the larger Civic Theatre."
Civic Theatre manager Leonie Wallace said the program "will showcase the ability, creativity and diversity of local talent right here in Newcastle".
Chair of City of Newcastle's Community and Culture Advisory Committee, councillor Carol Duncan said the program came at a time of "talent emerging in the region in need of a launching pad".
Expressions of interest close September 15. Visit Civic Theatre's website.
