FOR me, the writing is on the wall: the majority of men need to bow out of women's sport.
From the video footage the head of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, clenched footballer Jenni Hermoso so tightly that she could not escape from his unwanted mouth kiss ("Spanish boss refuses to resign over WWC kiss", Newcastle Herald 25/8).
In solidarity, the team now refuses to play again until Mr Rubiales is no longer in charge.
I believe protected nameless and faceless men are sometimes in the background, earning big dollars and making major decisions regarding women's sport.
Also, I believe some coaches are bullying and even sexually abusing women.
Female chaperones should be provided in one-on-one coaching situations.
More women at the top and in coaching positions is the only way.
MITCH Hudson ("Why can't we all be the same", Letters, 26/8), I am not the same as you because diversity is precious. I am Australian, and human.
Koalas are Australian too, but I assume that you are not on the endangered list like them.
I was manufactured here, but tick the "I am not a robot" on many websites.
I need to know of the Indigenous custodians of these lands on which I live, because they traditionally hold knowledge of plants, animals, and seasons, as family history that I don't have.
Also, I have materially gained from the theft and murder of the same people. The victim impact statement is something that I should know. That is a minimum.
Dealing in stolen property is not excused by ignorance. If you claim nothing to do with the problem, you seek to distance yourself from the need to be open to solutions.
The prior existence of First Nations is not a threat to me, nor a segregation to deprive people of liberty or rights. The Uluru Statement from the Heart is an invite to unite. At least please read a summary. They want us to walk together.
Mr Hudson, we are classified in order to show facets by which we shine. You are a diamond, regardless of colour. Look for the best in the situation.
OUR research shows 549 children under five have drowned in the past 20 years in Australia, predominantly in backyard swimming pools.
Drowning is silent and quick. By the time you count 20 seconds, a young child can drown. The children who are most at risk are aged just one year old. As young children become more mobile and independent, they are often drawn to water.
We know that eight times that number of children are involved in a non-fatal drowning incident and can be left with life-limiting disabilities. While pool fencing legislation has significantly reduced the number of young children drowning, there is still more we can do.
There are four key things everyone can do to help prevent young children drowning: supervise, restrict, teach, and respond.
Supervise: Always keep young children within arm's reach when you are in, on, or near water is critical. If they're close to you, you have time to respond to any emergency. But no adult can be on watch 24 hours a day. We know distractions happen.
Restrict: That is where pool fencing comes in. The physical barrier buys precious moments during those distractions to notice the child has wandered away - moments that can prevent a tragedy.
The past few years have been tough across the country with floods, fires, and unseasonable conditions.
All those environmental factors can undermine the safety of your fence. Does the gate still self-close and latch? Have any of the fence posts moved or been damaged? Is the ground still holding the fence solidly in place? You can download a free home pool safety checklist on our website.
Teach: It is important to discuss water safety with your child and set some rules about what to do around water and how to use them consistently in all water environments.
Respond: We know no prevention system is perfect. So, if you haven't done CPR training, or you completed it a long time ago, make that a priority this month.
Keep watch and protect the littlest members of your family.
WOW, Knights, wow. Another Monday with a sore throat from having shouted myself hoarse. I got chatting (as I do) to a couple of Sharks fans who had travelled to the game, and they were blown away by our club's performance both on and off the field. Reason to be proud.
ANYONE who chooses to swim in the ocean takes the risk. A shark attack is simply a fellow creature seeking food, yet we're to accept that one shark is going to be hunted and killed for catching a feed. We humans are the real killers.
IF you are not qualified to speak for the original inhabitants of this country, vote 'yes'. Examples: Stolen Generation, not classed as part of the nation's population until 56 years ago, the 1967 referendum. How strange a people who were here 60,000 years ago or more at the mercy of votes from much more recent lineages.
THE editorial "Expansion route can't be taken lightly" (Opinion, 26/8) reminded me of a deal brokered by City of Newcastle to support rezoning of the rail corridor for development. I understood the proposal depended on the NSW government producing a business case for the expansion of the system. If the agreement had been honoured by TNSW or pursued by council, I believe the issue of the blocking of the future corridor would not have arisen.
PROFESSOR Howard Dick ("Shift focus to new dawn, not Eraring's sunset", Letters, 26/8), wrote: "Green energy transition is reducing the cost of power." If green energy reduces the cost of power any further, no one will be able to afford it - and certainly not after sundown.
