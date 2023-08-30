Chefs Gary Schofield and Vanessa Blake aren't keen on posing for photographs or speaking about themselves. They prefer to let their cooking do the talking.
And their cleverly crafted menu at new Lovedale restaurant Courtyard Eclectic certainly has a lot to say.
Courtyard Eclectic opened at Tatler Wines just over a week ago, replacing the former Mockingbird Cafe. The space is bright and sunny and there is plenty of grass for the kids to run around. Gary and Vanessa tell me that they plan to introduce lawn games and picnics soon, to make the most of the space and encourage families to visit.
Gary kicked off his chef career in England, "working at five-star establishments", before moving to Australia in 1996. Vanessa started her chef apprenticeship in Sydney and then worked in Germany for seven years. Upon returning to Australia in 2018 she met Gary and, together, they took on The Cellar Restaurant at Pokolbin in 2019.
"All of our menus are based around flavours that we like to eat with an added twist," the pair told Food & Wine.
"The menu at Courtyard Eclectic has a fun element and a casual theme which we feel fits in with the Tatler Wines ethos."
Courtyard Eclectic is open Thursday to Monday for breakfast and lunch.
The breakfast menu is sophisticated yet casual, affordable, and a testament to Gary and Vanessa's experience, skill and creativity as chefs. There are toasted breads and preserves, a burrito wrap, and also these beauties (among others): pork and potato (bubble and squeak, pork belly, spiced apple, slow-cooked egg, choron sauce); confit duck with brown rice, cabbage, egg, fish sauce, mirin and yellow curry sauce; and even the beef rump and corn croquette with lemon mascarpone, peperonata and corn puree.
There are "small eats" plus "large eats" and dessert on the lunch menu, with some obvious standouts: maple smoked salmon with white anchovy, bacon crumb, cos heart, cured egg yolk and pecorino dressing; rump cap with soft shell crab, zucchini ribbons, spiced carrot and black vinegar; milk-poached pork belly with crushed potatoes, buttered leek and romesco sauce; potato skins with eschalots, sweet potato and yellow curry; and soft egg with chicken mousse, sesame seeds, black garlic, salted pepitas and lemon mascarpone.
Both menus would sit comfortably in a fine-dining setting however Courtyard Eclectic is anything but, and all the better for it. It's relaxed and informal, and dogs are welcome.
There are also thoughtful lunch and breakfast menus for the kids.
Keep an eye out for cellar door manager Tanya Nicole. She is not only passionate about the boutique winery and its wines, she is more than happy to chat about its history and the family who started it all. James Dimitri Isakidis, who purchased The Tatler Hotel in Sydney in the 1970s, bought the Lovedale property in the mid-1990s and planted grapevines. The winery is now run by his sons, Theo and Spiro Isakidis, and their children.
"Tatler Wines is a third generation, family-owned business," she said.
"Our customers often tell us they feel the connection to the family behind the business and that they feel the loyalty to the legacy.
"Our delightful wines, made by winemaker Daniel Binet, our exceptional customer service and the connection to our family values is what sets us apart from other wineries in the area.
"Everyone here at Tatler Wines is committed to providing an exceptional wine experience, whether you are coming for a wine tasting, staying onsite in our loft and lodge accommodation, or dining at Courtyard Eclectic."
Visitors can enjoy a standard tasting for $10 per person at Tatler Wines, which includes six wines. There are plans to hold wine dinners at Courtyard Eclectic in the not-too-distant future.
And why should visitors explore Lovedale when they visit the Hunter Valley?
"Lovedale is the more peaceful and secluded destination of the Hunter Valley, sitting tucked away next to the more commercialised Pokolbin," replied Tanya.
"Lovedale houses many boutique wineries, cafes, restaurants, accommodation providers and spas. Our cellar door looks across our dam to the beautiful vista of the Broken Back Range in the distance."
Courtyard Eclectic has the Father's Day weekend covered. There will be two breakfast sittings (8am and 10am) on Saturday and Sunday with a free coffee for dad, plus two lunch sittings (noon and 2pm) with a free cider for dad. Each sitting is two hours, so enjoy at your leisure.
There's also the option of a wine tasting between 10am and 4pm, with dads getting a complimentary upgrade to a luxury red wine experience. Bookings are essential at tatlerwines.com.au.
