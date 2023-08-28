A COMMUNITY fire trailer has been left unusable after thieves made off with two of its wheels.
Lake Macquarie police have issued a public appeal for help as they investigate how a NSW Fire and Rescue trailer was left leaning on two wheels, with the other two missing.
The community fire trailer, which is designed to support local residents in preparing their neighbourhood for the upcoming bushfire season, was parked on Scenic Drive at Caves Beach.
Police believe the two wheels were stolen overnight on Tuesday, August 22.
"The trailers are a valuable community asset provided to residents living in bushfire prone areas," a Lake Macquarie Police District spokesperson said.
"The residents undergo specialised training which allows them to prepare their neighbourhood ahead of the bushfire season.
"This sort of crime has flow-on effects within the community as the trailer cannot be utilised, which can result in delays and interruptions to planned training and accreditation."
Police investigating the theft have urged anyone with information, or who noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time, to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
