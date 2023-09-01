Experience the thrill of heights at Treetops Adventure Central Coast

Treetops Adventure Central Coast offers a physical and mental challenge set amongst beautiful trees. Picture by Ryan J Montgomery Photographs

Embrace nature and a physical and mental challenge simultaneously at Treetops Adventure Central Coast.

This high-ropes adventure park has five tree ropes courses that soar up to 17 metres off the ground, and a Networld, an interconnected realm of suspended nets and trampolines in the treetops.



Park manager Paul Fallon has been with the company for the past five years and still loves seeing people conquer the courses.

"There is a thrill from being up off the ground," Paul said.

"As human beings we're not designed to be up high and a lot of people aren't sure how they'll go but there's an adrenaline rush you get from being up in the trees.

"Most people achieve more than they expect. They get more comfortable and usually climb higher than they thought they could."

Ziplines are just one of the highlights of the Treetops Adventure experience. Picture by Ryan J Montgomery Photographs

Treetops Adventure caters to all ages and skill levels thanks to the different courses and alternative activities offered.

Children as young as one-year-old can enjoy the networld, a suspended trampoline in the trees while climbers from three-years old right up to over 80-years can enjoy the ropes courses.

A huge variety of people enjoy the park from locals who regularly attend, to one-off tourists passing through to visitors who return to the area to experience the thrill again and again.

The team always gets a kick out of return visitors who fondly recall their last visit from a year ago.

While the course is close to the city it's located in bushland so it's quiet and peaceful.

"You can get up in the trees and do something you wouldn't normally," Paul said.

"Families come out and bring the kids to get them off the screens and out of the house to do something together as a family that's adventurous."

The physical side of the climb can be very tiring and will easily replace your gym session for the day.

"It starts easier at the lower levels and progressively gets harder," Paul said.

"We cater for complete beginners right up to regulars or climbers who usually rock climb or boulder who want to try something new."

The new kiosk offers hot and cold drinks and food. Picture Treetops Adventure

Upgrades keep climbers happy

To ensure climbers have a great time while they're in Ourimbah State Forest, Treetops Adventure added a kiosk.



It's ideal for parents waiting for their children or climbers who worked up appetite on the ropes course.

The kiosk is a new addition to the park and was completed at the end of June along with a new toilet block to ensure climbers have the best experience possible at the park.

"We wanted to improve on the customer experience and create a peaceful and unique environment where people can sit down and relax," Paul said.

Get into the trees

