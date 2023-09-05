Power of music fuels the world's greatest cover band

The internet-busting Australian music collective Hindley Street Country Club are about to hit the road. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Hindley Street Country Club.



For millions of people around the world there's another reason to look forward to Friday thanks to Adelaide band Hindley Street Country Club (HSCC).



It's the day of the week the collective of talented musos - which has earned the title of the "world's greatest cover band" from industry and public alike - uploads another live recording of its arrangements of classic hit songs from the 70s, 80s or 90s to YouTube.



Tuning in has become an end of week habit that HSCC's global following of fans have taken to their hearts.



Founded in 2017, the band has attracted more than one million subscribers across YouTube and Facebook, are approaching half a billion views on YouTube of its 270 song catalogue, and almost 100 of its songs have achieved more than a million views.



Admirers of HSCC's work have even included some of the industry's biggest names, from Mick Fleetwood and Christopher Cross, to Patty Smyth and Leo Sayer.

"It's just wild how it's happened, it's gone way beyond what I could ever have imagined," said Con Delo, the bass-playing founder and producer of HSCC, about the internet-melting journey.



"I think it really just shows the power of music and these amazing songs that can instantly transport you back to a time and a place, and stir those emotions."



From the studio to the stage, the 12-piece band is now taking the iconic songs on the road on a debut national Australian tour performing in six capital cities as well as major regional ones during September and October.



Hindley Street Country Club performing at The Palms at Crown Casino Melbourne. Picture supplied

One of the biggest challenges for the tour, said Con, has been selecting the songs for the playlist from the growing collection HSCC has uploaded to YouTube.



"It was very hard when you have so many iconic songs from an incredible era of music - it's been stressful," he said, laughing.



There are many cover bands playing gigs around the country at any one time so what is it about HSCC that sets it apart and has won it such phenomenal attention?



Con said HSCC's point of difference is a combination of two things - the unique arrangements of each songs and the skill of the musicians, all session players who are known among their peers as 'musicians' musicians'.



"If we were just performing these songs exactly like the original what would be the point of that - you can just go on the internet and find videos of the actual artists," he said.



"I play around with the chords and add the trademark HSCC groove to each song yet still paying homage to the original version.



"I find the best musicians that most suit the song. We take the performance of the music itself very seriously but we always have a lot of fun."



The collective of some of Australia's best musicians playing at Thebarton Theatre in Adelaide. Picture supplied

The band's profile also received a strong boost courtesy of COVID-19, launching a few years before the pandemic struck sending many around the world into lockdown restrictions.



"I think that was a part of it, people were starved of live music and we were uploading a new video every week and it was something people really looked forward to," Con said.



HSCC has already recorded their skilful renditions of songs by the stars of the magic music decades from Phil Collins, The Doobie Brothers, and Chaka Khan to Whitney Houston, Fleetwood Mac, and Con's personal favourite Earth, Wind and Fire.



"We've done four or five of Earth, Wind and Fire's songs and they've all gone on to get multi-million views," he said

