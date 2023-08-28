THE Newcastle Knights men's team has secured a berth in the NRL play-offs - and hosting rights - after notching their eighth consecutive victory with a 32-6 triumph against Cronulla at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
Meanwhile the Knights NRLW side claimed their fifth win in six games on Sunday, and have a top-two finish in sight.
Both teams outclassed their opponents in front of a sell-out crowd on the weekend. Newcastle Herald's photographers Peter Lorimer and Marina Neil were on hand to capture all of the action both on the field and in the stands at the stadium. Take a look in the photo gallery above.
Check out all of the Newcastle Knights coverage here, including updates on Kalyn Ponga's shoulder injury.
