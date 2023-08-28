Newcastle Herald
Photos from the Newcastle Knights' stadium at Sunday's sell-out match

August 28 2023
THE Newcastle Knights men's team has secured a berth in the NRL play-offs - and hosting rights - after notching their eighth consecutive victory with a 32-6 triumph against Cronulla at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

