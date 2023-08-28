AN ELDERLY man has been taken to hospital after a car crash caused traffic chaos at a major intersection in Mayfield West on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services rushed under lights and siren to reports of a crash at Maud Street and Maitland Road about 12pm.
Police were at the scene turning traffic around when Maud Street was closed to southbound travellers while emergency services worked.
Witnesses reported that a car had flipped, and a Live Traffic NSW spokesperson said a car needed "to be put back on its wheels" as part of the emergency response.
One southbound lane of Maud Street was able to be reopened before 1pm, but traffic in the area, including northbound on Maud Street, was heavy in the aftermath of the crash.
Ambulance NSW paramedics said two patients were assessed and treated at the scene.
One person was able to be released, while a man aged in his 70s was taken to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson was unable confirm his condition or the nature of his injuries on Monday afternoon.
Transport authorities urged drivers in the area to be patient and take care.
IN THE NEWS:
